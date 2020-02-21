हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment news: Kichcha Sudeepa's swag is just off the charts in Kotigobba 3 - Watch viral teaser

Kichcha Sudeepa seems to be bent on revenge and has done some very high-octane action stunts. Actress Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das play the female leads in 'Kotigobba 3'. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: As promised, the makers of 'Kotigobba 3', starring Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa, released the teaser of the much-awaited film on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. And, trust us when we say the wait for worth it. Kichcha Sudeepa seems to be bent on revenge and has done some very high-octane action stunts. Actress Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das play the female leads in 'Kotigobba 3'. 

Aftab Shivdasani and Nawab Shah will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film while Ravi Shankar plays the prime antagonist. The film has been shot across various breathtaking locations. 

Releasing the teaser on social media, Kichcha Sudeepa tweeted, "Happy to present the teaser of K3. My best wishes to the entire team."

Watch the video here:

'Kotigobba 3' is the sequel to Kichcha Sudeepa's film of the same name. It released in August 2016. 

Directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu, 'Kotigobba 3' releases in March 2020. 

