हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Keerthy Suresh

Entertainment news: 'Penguin' makers not to reveal the actor behind mask of villain until release

Starring Keerthy Suresh, the film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will also be released in a Malayalam-dubbed version, too.

Entertainment news: &#039;Penguin&#039; makers not to reveal the actor behind mask of villain until release
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

Chennai: Makers of the upcoming digital release "Penguin" aim to keep the mystery element about the film intact till its release on June 19.

Ever since the trailer was launched, many wondered who plays the villain in the film. Apparently, only the few involved in the process of filmmaking know who the actor is.

"I wanted to keep the element of mystery and thrill going throughout. For that purpose, none of the crew members also knew who the antagonist was, behind that mask. We were shooting with a small team and it was even more difficult to maintain that suspense with less number of people," said the film's director Eshavar Karthic.

"Everyone would be making a guess but no one knew. I wanted everyone to unfold the surprise at the end which made it all real with the thriller. Everyone was jumping when we were shooting the climax scene because they were so keen," he added.

Starring Keerthy Suresh, the Amazon Prime video release has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will also be released in a Malayalam-dubbed version, too.

Tags:
Keerthy SureshPenguinAmazon Prime
Next
Story

Prabhas had the sweetest birthday surprise for actress Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya – Check out!
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M27S

PM Modi: India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated