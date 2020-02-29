हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay

Entertainment news: Tamil superstar Vijay makes leap year special for fans

Vijay, according to reports, has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film "Master".

Entertainment news: Tamil superstar Vijay makes leap year special for fans
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay has made the leap year special for his fans. According to reports, the superstar has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film "Master" today, the 29th of February.

It is speculated that Vijay plays a professor named James Duraisamy in the film. "Master" has been shot on location in Delhi, Shivamogga, Neyveli and Chennai.

Ever since the film was announced, the expectations surrounding it have been high. Going by the posters, it is expected that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will face off in the film.

At a recent event, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the scenes featuring the two are bound to cause fireworks.

"Master" features a plethora of stars including Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri G Kishan among others. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

Tags:
VijayMasterVijay films
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Mahesh Babu celebrates 50 Days of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' at box office

Must Watch

PT9M16S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; February 29, 2020