After going through a lot of hurdles as well as fun during the making and releasing of the film, the team of F2- Fun and Frustration is basking in success since the day the film released, i.e, on January 12.

On March 2, the film completed 50 days of successful run and the team is super happy about it. On this occasion, the team gathered at Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad and thanked all the audience who made the film a big hit and also the technicians who worked in making it big.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

F2 has Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Senior artistes like Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Prakash Raj, Pragathi as well as Anasuya Bharadwaj and Priyadarshi were also seen in the film.

This laughter riot has seen tremendous collections at the box office and producer Dil Raju himself has accepted and announced that F2 has bagged the highest number of collection among all the films which were produced under his banner.

At the press meet which was held on Saturday, the team thanked the audience for making the film a blockbuster as well as the first big hit of the year.

Director Anil Ravipudi said, “I had a hunch that audiences would like the film but never expected that they will love it this much. So many people have told me that they relate to the film.”

He thanked the entire cast and Dil Raju for trusting him and also the technical team who worked their best for this family entertainer.