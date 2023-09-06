New Delhi: Popular Kannada actress turned politician Divya Spandana's hoax death news created a stir on social media. However, turns out it was fake news and she is very much alive and currently in Geneva as per reports. According to Hindustan Times, this false buzz about her death began on Twitter when a user tweeted that Divya Spandana had passed away on September 6 morning. “Shocking news: Actor Divya Spandan passes away. Dies due to heart attack.”

DIVYA SPANDANA DEATH NEWS FAKE

However, later it turned out to be fake news. As #DivyaSpandana began to trend on X, formerly Twitter, Thiru. KT Lakshmi Kanthan, Chairman of Congress' IT Cell slammed the rumours, calling them "100% wrong" and clarified that she is alive.

Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG. #Verified #DivyaSpandana pic.twitter.com/VuBvwhCzrP September 6, 2023

Prior to this confirmation, a senior journalist also rubbished the rumours tweeting: "Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana."

Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) September 6, 2023

Wonderful meeting the very talented and genteel lady ⁦@divyaspandana⁩ for dinner in Geneva. We talked about many things including our love for Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/1kN5ybEHcD — Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) September 6, 2023

WHY DIVYA SPANDANA DEATH NEWS STARTED?

Divya Spandana shares her name with prominent Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana who died in Bangkok last month. Some netizens are of the view that this fake death rumour might have begun from the confusion over the same name. Actor-director Vijay Raghavendra's Spandana, 44, was on a trip to Bangkok with her family.

Meanwhile, the Kannada actor-politician Divya Spandana had joined the Youth Congress in 2012 and was the social media head of the party.