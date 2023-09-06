trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658675
DIVYA SPANDANA FAKE DEATH NEWS

Fact Check: South Actress-Politician Divya Spandana's Fake Death News Goes Viral, Star Meanwhile Is Well & In Geneva

Divya Spandana's Fake Death News: The actress is very much alive and is at present in Geneva.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fact Check: South Actress-Politician Divya Spandana's Fake Death News Goes Viral, Star Meanwhile Is Well & In Geneva Pic Courtesy: Divya Spandana's Picture From A Twitter Handle

New Delhi: Popular Kannada actress turned politician Divya Spandana's hoax death news created a stir on social media. However, turns out it was fake news and she is very much alive and currently in Geneva as per reports. According to Hindustan Times, this false buzz about her death began on Twitter when a user tweeted that Divya Spandana had passed away on September 6 morning. “Shocking news: Actor Divya Spandan passes away. Dies due to heart attack.”

DIVYA SPANDANA DEATH NEWS FAKE


However, later it turned out to be fake news. As #DivyaSpandana began to trend on X, formerly Twitter, Thiru. KT Lakshmi Kanthan, Chairman of Congress' IT Cell slammed the rumours, calling them "100% wrong" and clarified that she is alive. 

Prior to this confirmation, a senior journalist also rubbished the rumours tweeting: "Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana."

WHY DIVYA SPANDANA DEATH NEWS STARTED?

Divya Spandana shares her name with prominent Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana who died in Bangkok last month. Some netizens are of the view that this fake death rumour might have begun from the confusion over the same name. Actor-director Vijay Raghavendra's Spandana, 44, was on a trip to Bangkok with her family. 

Meanwhile, the Kannada actor-politician Divya Spandana had joined the Youth Congress in 2012 and was the social media head of the party.

