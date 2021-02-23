हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fact check: Warina Hussain not doing any second lead in south debut

Fact check: Warina Hussain not doing any second lead in south debut
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Warina Hussain, who made her debut in 'Loveyatri' was recently spotted in Hyderabad for her south debut. Ever since speculation about her upcoming project in the South has been high.

A few days ago the actress had posted a video of herself speaking Telugu. In the video, she says she has a surprise, meanwhile, she tweets another video in which she is entering NTR studios that created a lot of speculation amongst the fans. 

But it is confirmed that Warina Hussain is doing an NTR production movie with Kalyanram. Netizens and some of the reports claimed that Warina will be seen as the second lead opposite Jr NTR and she was in Hyderabad doing a test shoot for the same but all these turned out to be rumours. 

"The actress is already in talks for 2 south films as a lead, can’t comment whether or not it’s with NTR productions. Warina Hussain will never ever say yes for a second lead", a source close to Warina Hussain revealed.

Warina Hussain just completed the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood movie 'The Incomplete Man' which is said to be a suspense-thriller.

 

 

