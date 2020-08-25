हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CU Soon

Fahadh Faasil's 'CU Soon' trailer out, Malayalam thriller to release on OTT platform -Watch

'CU Soon' features Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. 

Fahadh Faasil&#039;s &#039;CU Soon&#039; trailer out, Malayalam thriller to release on OTT platform -Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan's Malayalam thriller 'CU Soon' trailer has released and it is every bit intriguing. The film was shot on phone amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. The edgy thriller will stream on September 1, 2020, on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan. 

It features Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. 'CU Soon' tells the story of a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. 

Earlier, Fahadh Faasil said: "Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off. Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film."

 

