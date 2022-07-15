New Delhi: Noted actor-director Pratap Pothen, who has worked in multiple regional language films was found in his apartment in Chennai. He acted in over 100 movies including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as well as Hindi respectively. He was 69.

According to The News Minute report, he was found dead at his Chennai flat in Kilpauk. More details are awaited. Several fans and celebs reacted to the unfortunate news on social media and condoled his sudden demise.

So disheartened. Heartbreaking. Lost a very good friend,a wonderful human being, a great technician n actor n funniest guy ever, #PratapPothen this morning. Had the privilege to work with him in few films. Hope you are finally in peace PP. You will be missed terribly.#RIP pic.twitter.com/zSVIVbGm2F — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 15, 2022

Popular Tamil/Malayalam Actor/Director #PratapPothen is no more.. He passed away this morning in Chennai.. He was 69..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/pnfzzOMM2V — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 15, 2022

Shocked to hear the passing away of actor and director #PratapPothen (70) at his Chennai residence today.#RIPPratapPothen pic.twitter.com/KACDA6Sfo2 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 15, 2022

RIP Pratap Pothen. Actor and Director. So many memorable roles underplayed to perfection. Om Shanti.#Pratappothen July 15, 2022

Commonly Known For his Role in #Padikathavan as Dad(Tension Tension)pic.twitter.com/Kb2VOAVh2p — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 15, 2022

Famous Malayalam and Tamil actor.

One of the lead heroes of early 80s Tamil films.

Director of several movies including the #KamalHaasan Blockbuster #VetriVizha

His performance in Moodupani, Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu, Nenjathai Killadhe are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/Z3O7WR1gx1 — (@Mass_Maharaja) July 15, 2022

Pratap made his debut in the 1978 film Aaravam in Malayalam and later featured in Thakara in 1979 bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Malayalam for his lead role. In the same year, he starred in a Tamil film titled Azhiyadha Kolangal.

In his illustrious career, he went on to star in films such as Aarohanam, Pavizha Mutthu, Chandra Bimbam, Thaliritta Kinakkal, Chamaram, Aakali Rajyam, Thillu Mullu, Sattam Sirikkiradhu, Yudhakaandam, Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai (he directed the film as well), silent film Pushpaka Vimana, Chukkallo Chandrudu, 22 Female Kottayam (got SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, Veedevadu, Kamali From Nadukkaveri, Tughlaq Durbar and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure which was under production currently.

May his soul rest in peace!