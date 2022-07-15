NewsEntertainmentRegional
PRATAP POTHEN DEAD

Famous South actor-director Pratap Pothen found dead at his Chennai flat, celebs and fans express grief

Pratap Pothen made his debut in the 1978 film Aaravam in Malayalam and later featured in Thakara in 1979 bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Malayalam for his lead role.

Jul 15, 2022

New Delhi: Noted actor-director Pratap Pothen, who has worked in multiple regional language films was found in his apartment in Chennai. He acted in over 100 movies including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as well as Hindi respectively. He was 69. 

According to The News Minute report, he was found dead at his Chennai flat in Kilpauk. More details are awaited. Several fans and celebs reacted to the unfortunate news on social media and condoled his sudden demise.

Pratap made his debut in the 1978 film Aaravam in Malayalam and later featured in Thakara in 1979 bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Malayalam for his lead role. In the same year, he starred in a Tamil film titled Azhiyadha Kolangal. 

In his illustrious career, he went on to star in films such as Aarohanam, Pavizha Mutthu, Chandra Bimbam, Thaliritta Kinakkal, Chamaram, Aakali Rajyam, Thillu Mullu, Sattam Sirikkiradhu, Yudhakaandam, Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai (he directed the film as well), silent film Pushpaka Vimana, Chukkallo Chandrudu, 22 Female Kottayam (got SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, Veedevadu, Kamali From Nadukkaveri, Tughlaq Durbar and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure which was under production currently. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

