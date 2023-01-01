Fans are excited to start the new year with an exciting update about NTR30, check it out

New Delhi: NTR30 is all set to go on floors in February and audiences can’t keep calm! The film is eyeing a worldwide release on April 5th, 2024. After winning and conquering the hearts of audiences across the globe with Bheem (RRR), it will be interesting to see how NTR impresses the global audience yet again.

NTR30 is touted as the biggest and much-awaited project of the year as Koratala Siva and NTR are reuniting for a film after a long time. Anirudh is composing the music for the film, so it is needless to say that film buffs can expect electrifying tracks and a killer BGM.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film. Just when you thought NTR30 couldn't get more exciting for Nandamuri fans! The film is produced by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively. With Ratnavelu ISC as the DOP, Sabu Cyril as the Production Designer and Sreekar Prasad as the Editor, NTR30 is in good hands as the film’s cast and crew are filled with leading and coveted technicians from the Indian Film Industry.

NTR30 is truly proving to be a true blue mass feast for audiences across the globe.