Fans trend 'Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram' on south superstar's birthday!

New Delhi: South superstar Vikram, whose real name is Kennedy John Victor celebrates his birthday on April 17. Wishing Chiyaan Vikram (as fans call him lovingly) on his special day, his ocean of fanbase made 'Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram' a top trend on Twitter.

Check out some of the best wishes by Twitterati:

Happy Birthday... always The Real Remo ... Chiyaan Vikram... wish you many more happy returns of the day Chiyaan ... #vikram ... Real meaning of Chiyaan is Kadavul fact pic.twitter.com/k9ibaHYsz1 — Mugilan (@CitizenMugi2525) April 17, 2020

One of the Dedicating Artist in Industry Fav Scene from him #Vikram #HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/VjkRK50lFd — SATHISH M (@SacheinSathiSh) April 17, 2020

Vikram made his sensational debut in En Kadhal Kanmani which released back in 1990. He starred in several regional films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam but his breakthrough came in 1999 release 'Sethu' which was helmed by Bala Palanisamy. After that, there was no looking back for the marvellous star.

Chiyaan Vikram has as many as seven Filmfare Awards, one National Film Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award amongst various other honours. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Milan in May 2011.

Films like Sethu, Dhill, Kasi, Gemini, Samurai, Dhool, Saamy, Pithamagan, Anniyan, Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Thaandavam, I and Iru Mugan amongst other big ventures remain his most talked about and appreciated works.

Here's wishing Chiyaan Vikram a very Happy Birthday!