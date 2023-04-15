topStoriesenglish2595128
Fatafati Trailer: Bengali Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Like A Breath Of Fresh Air - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty's much-awaited upcoming movie Fatafati trailer is here and it looks refreshing. The trailer was released recently and features Ritabhari in the lead opposite Abir Chatterjee. It showcases various pages of a plus-sized woman and the obstacles she faces on an everyday basis from being body shamed to self-confidence. 

It shows Ritabhari, an aspiring designer who wants to make it big in the world of fashion but her physical appearance doesn’t allow her to take the next step. How her constant desire to be a certain body type stabs her self-confidence, scattering her life. She then pieces herself back again and what happens next is what the film is all about.

Ritabhari had gained 25 kilos to fit into her character and the actress has once again outdone herself with her performance as a plus-sized model. Expressing her thoughts Ritabhari said, "I'm so happy that the trailer has finally been released. The reviews for the trailer have been incredible and I am grateful to each and every one who have showered their love. This beautiful film has come to life all thanks to the super dedicated team behind it. I can't wait for everyone to experience the film."

Fatafati is directed by Aritra Mukherjee. She will be sharing the screen space opposite Abir Chatterjee for the first time, and popular TV actress Swastika Dutta in a pivotal role. Story & Screenplay is by Zinia Sen, and Dialogues are given by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, produced by Windows. Fatafati is Ritabhari's second film with Windows after Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti. The film is all set to release on May 12, 2023.

 

