हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohanlal

First look of Mohanlal from 'Bro Daddy' unveiled

'Bro Daddy' is Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial. The movie will be out on Disney+Hotstar.

First look of Mohanlal from &#039;Bro Daddy&#039; unveiled
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on Wednesday, treated fans with his first look from his film 'Bro Daddy'. The poster features decked-up Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran standing on the staircase.

Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, "Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy #ComingSoon. "Mohanlal's look has received huge praises from the netizens. "Killer look," a fan commented. "Super hot. Love this look," another one wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

'Bro Daddy' is Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial. The movie will be out on Disney+Hotstar.

Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir are also a part of 'Bro Daddy'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MohanlalBro daddyBro Daddy filmMohanlal Bro Daddy filmPrithviraj Sukumaran
Next
Story

‘It was never on the cards,’ clarifies Allu Arjun on 'shelved' nude scene in 'Pushpa'

Must Watch

PT17M11S

DNA: Biggest revelation in 196 Crore cash scandal - Meet the real P. Jain