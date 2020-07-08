First look of Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty's Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata' with Yash Dasgupta out - Details here

New Delhi: Bengali stars Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Yash Dasgupta recently unveiled the first poster of their forthcoming film 'SOS Kolkata'. The film will be directed by Anshuman Pratyush and goes on floors today. 'SOS Kolkata' will be the first film to start shoot with safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The film reportedly is a thriller and the plot is based on the fight against terrorism. The poster features Yash holding a gun in hand and on the side, a girl is seen standing next to him.

"Presenting the first look of our film #SOSKolkata. Coming this Pujo... Need ur blessings and support," Yash wrote while sharing the poster.

'SOS Kolkata' is slated to release on Durga Puja.

Both Nusrat and Mimi have worked together previously. They have also co-starred opposite Yash with two different films.

Nusrat and Mimi are also well-known faces in the world of politics. The duo are TMC MPs from Basirhat and Jadavpur, respectively.