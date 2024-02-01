trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716750
Foot-Tapping Background Score Of 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' Is OUT - VIDEO

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.

New Delhi: 'Salaar: Part 1,' produced by Hombale Films, has achieved roaring success across the globe. The film, offered the masses never-before-seen action sequences, strong storytelling, emotional quotient, and performances of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Besides this, the film is being lauded by the fans and the audiences for the explosive music of the film that has turned the theatres into stadiums.

Ever since the release of the film, the masses have been waiting for the background music from the film to be released, and taking into consideration the massive demand from every corner, the makers have released the thrilling musical score from the film.

Sharing the video, the makers captioned, "Unleash the fury - The #WrathOfSalaar soundtrack out now. #Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire." The background music of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has elevated the experience of the film and offers an adrenaline rush in the action sequences. Undoubtedly Prashanth Neel directed Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most loved action entertainers of the year 2023. 

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.
