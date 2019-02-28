For the first time, Nivetha dubs in Telugu for her role in 118

Actor Nivetha Thomas, who nailed her performance in her debut film Gentleman, and Ninnu Kori, which released a year later is excited, as well as nervous, as her upcoming film 118 is releasing on March 1. For the first time ever, the actor has dubbed in Telugu for her role and she is pretty excited about. During a recent interview which was held as promotions ahead of the release, the actor expressed her happiness.

For films like 'Ninnu Kori' and 'Jai Lava Kusa', an artiste had dubbed for Nivetha’s role, but this time, the actor decided to make her dubbing debut. In the interview, the actor revealed, “I wanted to give a try for dubbing. In the film which released earlier, I wasn’t fluent with the language. But by the time 118 was wrapped, I was confident that I can dub in my own voice for the film. I have done the role and I know the emotions better than anyone else. The character I did was not an easy one for which I could let someone else give the voice. So I told this to the team and they too were happy about it,”

The actor went out of the radar for some time as she had to complete her thesis. She has completed her Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and is looking forward to focus more on her acting career. She will next be seen in Brochevarevarura opposite Sree Vishnu and this film is a crime-comedy. She is also part of Nikhil’s Swaasa.