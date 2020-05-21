हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rana Daggubati

Forever mine: Rana Daggubati gets officially engaged to Miheeka Bajaj, see dreamy pics

The announcement was made by Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on their respective Instagram pages with pictures from their engagement ceremony.

Forever mine: Rana Daggubati gets officially engaged to Miheeka Bajaj, see dreamy pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranadaggubati

New Delhi: And, it’s official! Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad. The announcement was made by the couple on their respective Instagram pages with pictures from the dreamy engagement ceremony.

The rituals happened as per traditions. Rana wore a white shirt and a dhoti while his ladylove looked ravishing in an orange and pink sari. Tagging Miheeka in a picture of them together from the ceremony, the 35-year-old actor wrote, “And it’s official.”

Miheeka, on the other hand, treated us to another lovely photo and said, “To the beginning of forever” while she captioned another post as, “Officially mine.”

Here are the pictures from Rana and Miheeka’s engagement ceremony:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And it’s official!! 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To the beginning of forever  @ranadaggubati

A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on

Rana proposed to Miheeka Bajaj earlier in May and introduced her to the Instafam with a loved-up picture. “She said yes,” he wrote and soon, the internet went into a meltdown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Miheeka is an entrepreneur. She hails from a business family of Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

Congratulations, Rana and Miheeka!

