From Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan - these top south actresses are all-time fan favourites!

New Delhi: Popular actresses from the South Indian movie industry - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam respectively are loved by the audiences for their on-screen presence and charisma. From Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan - all of these are fan favourites for their rich body of work.

Anushka Shetty

Born as Sweety Shetty, Anushka has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. She made her debut in 2005 with 'Super' and then went on star in SS Rajamouli's 'Vikramarkudu'. Ever since she has featured in several big hits and won many awards for her impressive work. One of the highest-paid actresses down south, her on-screen pairing with Prabhas in 'Baahubali' was loved by fans.

Nayanthara

Popular South actress Nayanthara has an ocean of fan following who eagerly for her movies to release. She made her debut in 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare. In Tamil cinema, her maiden act was in 2005 hit Ayya and in Telugu with Lakshmi in the next year. She not only emerged as one of the most promising new faces back then but also became a reigning queen of Box Office. Nayanthara has worked with all the A-listers in the south movie industry.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni, previously Samantha Ruth Prabhu is by far one of the most loved South Indian stars who is widely followed on social media as well. She made her debut in Gautham Menon's 2010 Telugu romance, 'Ye Maaya Chesave', which landed her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and the Nandi Award that year. She too has featured in several big hits and has been a recipient of many honours.

Samantha is the second actress ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year, for her performances in the films Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Eega respectively.

Trisha Krishnan

Popular south actress Trisha Krishnan has a huge fan following who love to watch her on the big screens and eagerly wait for her movies. She has been successfully working majorly in Tamil and Telugu movies. She even participated in many beauty pageants and got noticed. Trisha won Miss Madras contest back in 1999 and entered movie business. Trisha was first seen in the 2002 Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe.

In 2019, she was seen in hit movie 'Petta' starring Thalaiva Rajinikanth in the lead role. She has several movies in her kitty Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Raangi, Sugar, Ram, and Ponniyin Selvan as of now.