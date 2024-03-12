From Shehzada To Operation Valentine, 5 Big Films Pooja Hegde Turned Down For Good

New Delhi: Pooja Hegde, the Pan-India sensation, has been making waves in the film industry with her stellar performances and wise script selections. While she has recently locked a massive three-project deal with a leading Telugu film production house, let's take a look at five big projects that Pooja Hegde reportedly turned down. Interestingly, the fate of these films did not turn out as expected.

Guntur Kaaram (2024):

A Telugu-language action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starring Mahesh Babu and an ensemble cast. Despite being a star-studded affair, the film did not fare well at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics.

Shehzada (2023):

A Hindi-language action film directed by Rohit Dhawan, a remake of the Telugu hit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Pooja Hegde starred in the original version of the film opposite Allu Arjun and received accolades for her performance. However, she chose not to be a part of the Hindi remake. Unfortunately, the film's fate didn't meet the expectations set by its Telugu predecessor.

Eagle (2024):

A Telugu-language action thriller directed by Karthik Gattamneni, starring Ravi Teja in the titular role alongside Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, and Navdeep. While the film boasted an impressive cast, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Bloody Daddy:

A Hindi-language action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, and others. Pooja chose not to be a part of this project, citing the lack of substantial material for her character. Interestingly, the pairing of Pooja Hegde with Shahid Kapoor is eagerly awaited by their fans in their upcoming film "Deva."