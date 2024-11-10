Advertisement
GAME CHANGER

Game Changer Teaser: Netizens Praise Ram Charan's Signature Style, Call It 'Sensational Super Hit'

Game Changer is all set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Game Changer Teaser: Netizens Praise Ram Charan's Signature Style, Call It 'Sensational Super Hit' (Image: YouTube)

New Delhi: Global star Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer' teaser is out, and it is winning hearts of the audience. The much-awaited teaser was unveiled in the heartland of India aka Lucknow on November 9, 2024 and it did not fail to exceed the expectations of the masses.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans of the global star couldn't stop heaping praise on his signature style. Several users flocked to social media to appreciate the teaser, as well as Ram Charan’s ability to deliver another magnum opus.

Here’s how netizens flooded social media after the 'Game Changer' teaser unveiled: 

Several users also predicted Ram Charan starrer as “sensational super hit” and  “blockbuster”.

Global Star Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of a powerful bureaucrat (IAS officer) as well as a spirited individual aspiring to contribute towards the society. Beyond his signature style, ‘Game Changer’ is loaded with high-octane action sequences, intriguing narrative, the teaser hints about political elements, which promises to leave the theatres packed as soon as the film hits the big screens.

Watch The Teaser Below!

‘Game Changer’ promises to be a rollercoaster of entertainment with S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography, S. Thaman's riveting music and an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakhani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil and Srikanth among others.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. 

Game Changer is all set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

 

