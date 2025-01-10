Game Changer X Review: Fans Spark Comparision Between 'Indian 2' And 'Devara', Call It A One Time Watch

New Delhi: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, hit theaters today, and the highly anticipated film has already sparked a flurry of reactions from fans on X. Directed by S. Shankar, the movie has garnered a wide range of feedback. Here's a glimpse of what audiences are saying:

One fan praised the film’s impactful moments, particularly Ram Charan’s entry, writing:

"#Gamechanger

RamCharan Entry was a blast!

Writing was strong (#KarthikSubbaraj).

Elevations were on point.

The pre-intermission twist is brilliant and unexpected.

The second-half flashback is engaging."

In stark contrast, another fan expressed admiration for Shankar’s Indian 2 after watching Game Changer, saying:

"Respect increased for Indian 2 after watching Game Changer. Shankar Sir."

A similar sentiment was echoed by another fan:

"Public Review about Game Changer: Acharya, Indian 2 >> Game Changer."

Public Review about Game changer_ Acharya , Indian 2 >> Game changer #DisasterGamechager #GameOverpic.twitter.com/0fv7xQGRTo — Movie freak (@Cinemafreak_07) January 10, 2025

Meanwhile, another fan, commenting on the character dynamics, advised:

"If you’re an ardent admirer of Chitti Babu from Rangasthalam, skip the Appanna portion in Game Changer or you’ll betray Chitti Babu and fall in love with Appanna's characterization."

If you are ardent admirer of Chitti Babu from #Rangasthalam. Please skip Appanna portion in #GameChanger or you will betray Chitti Babu and fall in love with Appanna Characterization ____



Ala yela chesaav ayya ahh character ni @AlwaysRamCharan ___#BlockBusterGameChanger_ pic.twitter.com/xiDMZ0NF8r — John Wick _ (@JohnWick_fb) January 9, 2025

Another comparison, this time with Devara, claimed:

"4.5/5 – Fun, mass entertainment with brilliant tech!

@shankarshanmugh nails it.

Game Changer definitely surpasses Devara in terms of excitement and entertainment value."

On the other hand, one fan found it a "one-time watch," stating:

"#GameChanger Review: A decent political film. One-time watch. Terrific in parts, tiring overall. 3/5."

#GameChanger - Review

A decent political film

One time watch _

Terrific in parts tiring overall

3/5 __ pic.twitter.com/NkeiExC6vn — _ilmyGuy (@filmyguy12) January 10, 2025

Game Changer features Ram Charan in dual roles, with a supporting cast that includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and Naveen Chandra.