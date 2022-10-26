NewsEntertainmentRegional
GENELIA DESHMUKH

Genelia Deshmukh announces her comeback film, shares its first look

Genelia Deshmukh made her acting debut in the year 2003 with the film titled ' Tujhe Meri Kasam'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Genelia Deshmukh announced her comeback film
  • The film is titled 'Ved'
  • The film is being helmed by actor Ritesh Deshmukh

New Delhi: Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who has been away from the big screens for quite some time, has announced her comeback film, which is titled 'Ved'. The actress also dropped the first look from the film, which is being helmed by her husband and actor Ritesh Deshmukh.

The actress took to her social media to share the first look from the film. While posting she also wrote a long caption in marathi. Here is the post shared by the actress.

Ritesh Deshmukh also took to his social media account share the announcement with his fans. The caption on the post read, "On the auspicious day of Diwali Padwa am extremely thrilled and happy to share the #FirstLook of my Directorial Marathi Film #Ved (Madness, Craze, Passion) Need all your blessings and good wishes. #Ved30Dec #VedMarathiMovie #VedFirstLook". Here is the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@riteishd)

Genelia who has been in the industry for close to two decade now marked her acting debut in 2003 with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam. She was last seen in director Mandeep Kumar’s Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. On the other hand, Ritesh was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A and Plan B'. 'Ved' will hit the theatres on the 30th of December.

