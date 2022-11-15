topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
MAHESH BABU

Ghattamaneni Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas among others console Mahesh Babu-PICS

Ghattamaneni Krishna was 80 years old. The veteran actor had appeared in over 350 films.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna`s funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad
  • He is father of the actor Mahesh Babu
  • Manu stars paid tribute to the late actor

Trending Photos

Ghattamaneni Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas among others console Mahesh Babu-PICS

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna`s funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood coming over to pay their last respects. In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a visibly grieved Mahesh Babu, actor and son of Krishna, is seen mourning while being surrounded by a number of his near and dear ones, including several of his star colleagues from the film industry. 

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi was among the earliest to attend the funeral. The `Acharya` actor looked extremely sorrowful, as he offered a garland to the mortal remains of Krishna Garu. `Arjun Reddy` actor Vijay Devarakonda came and paid his sincere condolences. He was seen offering flowers to late Krishna Garu`s mortal remains. He was also seen consoling several other mourners at the funeral.

Here are some of the actors who attended the funeral:

A visibly heartbroken Mohan Babu couldn`t hold back his tears upon reaching Krishna Garu`s mortal remains. He went on to give a hug to Mahesh Babu and console him. The Padma Shri awardee is known for films like `Sri Ramulayya` and `Khaidi No. 786`.`Pushpa: The Rise` actor Allu Arjun was also spotted at the funeral, dressed all in white and shaking hands with several of his colleagues and dignitaries present there.

`RRR` fame actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were also present at the funeral.Ram Charan was seen consoling the late veteran`s son and sharing words of comfort with him while sitting beside him.Jr. NTR, dressed in a solemn blue kurta, came to the funeral with a heavy heart and met with many of the deceased actor`s family members.

Other actors whose presence was noted at the event included Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu and Naga Chaitanya. The `Alluri Seetarama Raju` actor passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. 

Live Tv

Mahesh BabuMahesh babu fatherGhattamaneni Krishna deathAllu ArjunVijay Deverakonda

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal