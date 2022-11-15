Ghattamaneni Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas among others console Mahesh Babu-PICS

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna`s funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood coming over to pay their last respects. In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a visibly grieved Mahesh Babu, actor and son of Krishna, is seen mourning while being surrounded by a number of his near and dear ones, including several of his star colleagues from the film industry.

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi was among the earliest to attend the funeral. The `Acharya` actor looked extremely sorrowful, as he offered a garland to the mortal remains of Krishna Garu. `Arjun Reddy` actor Vijay Devarakonda came and paid his sincere condolences. He was seen offering flowers to late Krishna Garu`s mortal remains. He was also seen consoling several other mourners at the funeral.

Here are some of the actors who attended the funeral:

A visibly heartbroken Mohan Babu couldn`t hold back his tears upon reaching Krishna Garu`s mortal remains. He went on to give a hug to Mahesh Babu and console him. The Padma Shri awardee is known for films like `Sri Ramulayya` and `Khaidi No. 786`.`Pushpa: The Rise` actor Allu Arjun was also spotted at the funeral, dressed all in white and shaking hands with several of his colleagues and dignitaries present there.

`RRR` fame actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were also present at the funeral.Ram Charan was seen consoling the late veteran`s son and sharing words of comfort with him while sitting beside him.Jr. NTR, dressed in a solemn blue kurta, came to the funeral with a heavy heart and met with many of the deceased actor`s family members.

Other actors whose presence was noted at the event included Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu and Naga Chaitanya. The `Alluri Seetarama Raju` actor passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.