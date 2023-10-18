New Delhi: While Dr. Shivarajkumar’s upcoming Pan-India film Ghost is being pegged as the biggest action spectacle of 2023, fans are very excited to see how their favorite star has pushed the envelope on the action front. Yes, Shivanna is said to have done stunts in the film that have never been witnessed before, but there is also another trait of his that puts him in the ultimate action star category. Like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Dr. Shivarajkumar also performs his own stunts and does opt for a body double no matter how difficult the stunt is.

Even for Ghost, he has performed the toughest of stunts on his own. The film had three different stunt directors and a fight master from the Telugu industry. They were all very impressed to see Shivanna shine in the stunts he performed. In fact, some insiders from the sets of Ghost also revealed that Shivanna was very sporting and daring when it came to taking on stunts, and every time he performed them with great zeal. Being amongst those few actors who go through such rigorous scenes for their craft, Dr. Shivarajkumar is surely going to leave his fans very impressed.

Talking about Dr. Shivarajkumar's action avatar, director Srini says, "I was amazed to see Shivanna do his stunts. We offered him a body double but he declined. Seeing him perform stunts was inspiring."

The action-packed heist thriller Ghost tells the story of a man's quest for justice. Lapped with strong dialogues and great action, Ghost is here to shake up the system. The film is directed by Srini and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and Sandesh Nagaraj (Ex MLC). After Birbal, director Srini is taking his craft a notch higher with Ghost. Ghost Produced by Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) & Sandesh N is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.