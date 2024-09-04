Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788213https://zeenews.india.com/regional/goat-starring-thalapathy-vijay-gets-greenlit-for-special-screening-2788213.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THALAPATHY VIJAY

'GOAT' Starring Thalapathy Vijay Gets Greenlit For Special Screening

Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' is set for a special screening in Tamil Nadu tomorrow, with the Tamil Nadu government granting permission for an extended show.

|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 06:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'GOAT' Starring Thalapathy Vijay Gets Greenlit For Special Screening (Image: x)

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'GOAT' is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (Thursday).

Ahead of the release, the Tamil Nadu government has given permission to conduct one special show to screen the film.

After getting the permission, on Wednesday, the film's production house took to X handle and thanked Tamil Nadu government and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The post read, "A big thank you to our Tamil Nadu Government and @Udhaystalin Na for granting special shows and extending the show time and supporting cinema as always @Ags_production."
Recently, Thalapathy Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer.

The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

'GOAT' also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.
The film is slated to release on 5th September.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Population increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Hours of Raids
DNA Video
DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh
assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral