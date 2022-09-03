NewsEntertainmentRegional
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

'Goodbye' first look: Amitabh Bachchan to play Rashmika Mandanna's dad, film to release on THIS date

South star Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the superhit Telegu film starring Dulquer Salmaan, titled, 'Sita Ramam'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Rashmika Mandanna unveiled the poster of her next film
  • The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna
  • The film is slated to release on 7th of October

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has in a very quick span of time, has become one of the most loved actresses in the country and that has allowed her to explore the Indian film industry in a better way. The actress has in the past talked about the film that she is doing with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and now the actress has unveiled the first look from the film.

The star took to her social media to announce the release date and unveil the first look of the film, and while sharing it she wrote:

"Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October!"

Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@rashmika_mandanna)

The film, which is titled 'Goodbye' also stars actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in important roles. The film, which is scheduled to be released on the 7th of October, has been directed by 'Queen' famed filmmaker Vikas Behl. 

Other than this, the 'Pushpa' actor, who was last seen in the superhit Telegu movie 'Sita Ramam' which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, also has number of films in the line up. It includes names such as the second part of the megahit Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa', 'Animal', a gangster drama which is being helmed by director Sandeep Ready Vanga and will see her pair alongside Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

