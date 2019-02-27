Gopi Sundar excited to be part of Anushka Shetty's next

Gopi Sundar is currently busy composing tunes for his upcoming Telugu film which will be directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by People Media factory and Kona Venkat Entertainments. Tentatively titled Silence, the film has Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

Asked how the work is going on, Gopi said, “I am happy to be part of this film. Kona Venkat approached me and narrated me the story and the kind of music that is needed for the film. I have started working on it and one song is already composed and sung too.”

Kona Venkat took to twitter to thank Bhaskarbhatla Ravi Kumar for writing the song and singer Arko for lending his voice. Venkat heard the first song and has given a green signal to it.

Gopi Sundar made his debut in the Telugu film industry with Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju and said that he feels lucky that he is part of Tollywood and that he has won so many hearts in a very short span of time.

“This is the first time I will be working with Kona Venkat and he is a sweet person. He is very sure about what kind of music he wants and take a lot of care and makes time to spend time for the music sessions. First time for an Anushka Shetty film too and I am pretty excited,” he added.

Popular for his compositions in Malayalam, Gopi Sundar has been in the industry for more than 23 years now and has composed tunes for Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. He made his Bollywood debut by lending his voice for 'Titli' from Chennai Express.