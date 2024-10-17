Gujarati Blockbuster 'Jhamkudi' Set To Have World Digital Premiere On THIS Platform

New Delhi: ‘Jhamkudi,’ has officially become the highest-grossing Gujarati movie of the year. It has turned to be a box office success with over Rs 25 Crore collections. The highly anticipated horror-comedy film is set to make waves with its World Digital Premiere on ShemarooMe on October 17, 2024.

This record-breaking blockbuster, which has captivated audiences with its unique blend of eerie thrills and hilarious moments, stars National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh and marks the debut of popular influencer and actor Viraj Ghelani in the Gujarati film industry. The film boasts a remarkable ensemble cast featuring Ojas Rawal, Sanjay Goradia, Jayesh More, Krunal Pandit, Chetan Daiya, Bhavini Jani, and others.

Talking about the success of the movie on the big screen and its world digital premiere, actor and producer Manasi Parekh says, "We set out to create a film that entertains while also provoking thought. The overwhelming response from audiences has been incredibly gratifying, and we are thrilled that ‘Jhamkudi’ has struck a chord with so many people. As we prepare for the film’s world digital premiere on ShemarooMe, I truly hope we feel the same love and excitement from our fans during its OTT run. We've had so many fans, not just in India but even abroad, asking for a sequel—especially after the amazing response at the Australia Gujarati Film Festival! Trust me, I would absolutely love to bring back our fantastic cast and crew. Filming in that beautiful 500-year-old palace in Gondal created such an eerie atmosphere for the movie. The crew even shared some spine-tingling stories about seeing a ghost in a flowing white outfit, which really added to the supernatural elements of our story. It’s been a wonderful journey, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it!"

Directed by Umang Vyas, the film cleverly combines humor and horror, transporting viewers to the enigmatic village of Raniwada, a place shrouded in mystery and cursed by the wicked witch JHAMKUDI during the vibrant Navratri celebrations. The gripping narrative follows the courageous real estate agent Bablo and royal family heir Kumud as they confront the terrifying wrath of the witch. Filled with unexpected twists, supernatural elements, and comedic moments, the movie redefines the genre and is a treat for fans of both horror and comedy.

'Jhamkudi' also pushes the boundaries of Gujarati filmmaking with its captivating visual effects, elevating the horror experience and immersing viewers in its supernatural elements. Adding to its appeal is the title track, a popular Gujarati song reimagined by the renowned band Aghori Muzik, with the enchanting Manasi Parekh contributing her voice to the female vocals. This catchy tune has quickly become a fan favourite, perfectly encapsulating the film's haunting vibe.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this thrilling blend of horror, comedy and drama from October 17, 2024, on ShemarooMe.