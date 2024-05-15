GV Prakash And Saindhavi Announces Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: 'Best Decision For Each Other'

Music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar, alongside his wife Saindhavi, have disclosed their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple recently shared a post on Instagram, jointly announcing their decision to divorce. The news has left fans disheartened. The post says 'for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect'. They got married in 2013, and in 2020, they became parents to a baby girl, they named Anvi.

Taking it to their social media account the couple also requested the media, friends, and fans to respect their privacy during this personal transition.

GV Prakash shared a post on social media, Comments on the post were disabled by the author. The post read 'After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You'.

Later Saindhavi also took to her Instagram to share the same post.

Saindhavi's Post on 10th Wedding Anniversary :

Last year, Sandhvi took to her social media handle with a heartfelt message on their 10th wedding anniversary. Accompanied by their wedding photo, she expressed gratitude for his companionship, love, and fatherhood, remarking on how swiftly a decade had passed since their union. She wrote, Its been a decade since we got married but Just feels like yesterday. Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the love of my life @gvprakash . Thank you for being an amazing friend, awesome husband, and an incredible father to our daughter. Thank you for being the most amazing human being that you are. Love you to moon and back. 10 done and forever to go. !!!”

Notably GV Prakash Kumar debuted as a singer with Rahman's music for the film Gentleman in 1993, whereas Saindhavi , a playback singer made her film debut in 2004 with the song "Andangaka Kondakari" from Anniyan.