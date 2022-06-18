NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

Hansika Motwani recreates her first co-star Allu Arjun’s famous Pushpa step - Watch!

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021 is still making headlines for its trendy songs and quirky dialogues. 

NEW DELHI: Allu Arjun's Pushpa hook steps created a lot of buzz among fans and celebrities. Now, his another co-star has tried her hands on his famous step. 

Hansika Motwani shared a reel of herself dancing on Allu Arjun’s song from his Blockbuster film Pushpa. Well, it's not just the actress who is high on Pushpa’s fever. The entire nation who months after the release is still grooving to it's music.

 

Recently, Hansika Motwani, is one of the popular actresses who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema posted a reel performing her first' ever co-star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa step. Looking at the same, superstar Allu Arjun reposted the video of his co-star! 
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs. 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint 300cr worldwide.

