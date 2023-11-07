Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Dulquer Salmaan Joins The Legendary Star In 'Thug Life'

New Delhi: Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all set to be part of Kamal Haasan-starrer action film 'Thug Life'. Taking to Instagram, film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International welcomed Dulquer on board.

Sharing the poster, they wrote," His energy & fervour light up the screens! It is always OKK to work with @dqsalmaan." As soon as the news was shared, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Wooooow waiting" "Dq on the fire," another user commented.

A day ahead of legendary actor Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers on Monday unveiled title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam. Makers treated fans with intriguing title announcement video.

The film was tentatively referred to as 'KH234' and now has been titled 'Thug Life'. They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video featured Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they can be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film. The film is touted to be a gangster drama.

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Dulquer will be seen in 'Surya 43'.

He recently announced the project on Instagram. He captioned the video, "An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team."

'Surya 43' also stars Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.