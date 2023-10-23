New Delhi: Actor Prabhas is celebrating his birthday today, which is no less than a festival for his die hard fans. Every year they make sure to celebrate the D-Day outside their favourite superstar’s residence at midnight, and this year was no different, except for larger crods and much fervour.

The madness and excitement among fans for Prabhas's birthday stand testimony to the saying that the fans love him and are devoted to the superstar. From blood donations to crafting the largest cutouts of the superstar- the devotion of Prabhas' fans, from all across corners show, knows no bounds.

Meanwhile, on the work front, superstar will be seen in the soon-to-be released much-awaited magnum opus 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. Apart from it, he also has the sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 A.D.' and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Spirit in' the pipeline.

Prabhas is all set to come up with 'Salaar', which also stars Shruti Haasan. Recently, the makers announced that the trailer for 'Salaar: Part 1 CEASEFIRE' will be launched in August end. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.