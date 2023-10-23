trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2679145
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PRABHAS

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Fans Celebrate Superstar's Big Day In Front Of His Residence - WATCH

On the work front, superstar will be seen in the soon-to-be released much-awaited magnum opus 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Fans have erected a huge cutout of the star
  • Fans had gathered outside superstar's residence at midnight
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Fans Celebrate Superstar's Big Day In Front Of His Residence - WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Prabhas is celebrating his birthday today, which is no less than a festival for his die hard fans. Every year they make sure to celebrate the D-Day outside their favourite superstar’s residence at midnight, and this year was no different, except for larger crods and much fervour.

The madness and excitement among fans for Prabhas's birthday stand testimony to the saying that the fans love him and are devoted to the superstar. From blood donations to crafting the largest cutouts of the superstar- the devotion of Prabhas' fans, from all across corners show, knows no bounds.

Meanwhile, on the work front, superstar will be seen in the soon-to-be released much-awaited magnum opus 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. Apart from it, he also has the sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 A.D.' and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Spirit in' the pipeline.

Prabhas is all set to come up with 'Salaar', which also stars Shruti Haasan. Recently, the makers announced that the trailer for 'Salaar: Part 1 CEASEFIRE' will be launched in August end. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak