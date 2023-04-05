Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Why Pushpa's Srivalli Is Called The National Crush

New Delhi: Cementing her solid position as the country’s undefeated ‘Asharfi girl’, Rashmika Mandanna, also touted the ‘National Crush of India’. With a humongous fan base from all across the nation, Srivalli which is the other name of the goddess Lakshmi, Rashmika's name has become synonymous to gold. The actress who currently is the face of a leading gold jewellery brand has often had fans singing 'Teri Jhalak asharfi' for their 'Srivalli'.

Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna

The Asharfi girl who became a household name with Pushpa and whose songs ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ became a nationwide rage, cinched this ‘golden’ deal given her wide-scale popularity and appeal that the brand hopes will help them connect and strengthen ties within a wider audience.

Rashmika Mandanna is still fondly called as ‘asharfi’ that literally means a golden coin – as she now has turned the face for it in key gold jewellery-buying markets. Rashmika's performance as Srivalli becoming a rage and probably this is why her brand appeal amongst Indian gold brands is also very high. The character of Srivalli has struck a chord with the audiences and became an overnight success.

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Films

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the second instalment of 'Pushpa: The Rise', where she will be seen reuniting with Allu Arjun and reviving the loved character of 'Srivalli'. She also 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.