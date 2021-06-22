हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thalapathy Vijay

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Fans and friends shower love as the Beast actor turns 47

Dhanush, Mohanlal, Rakul Preet Singh among various others took to their social media accounts to wish Vijay Thalapathy on his birthday.

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Fans and friends shower love as the Beast actor turns 47

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay ringed in his 47th birthday on Tuesday (June 22). As a gift for the actor’s fans, his upcoming film, which is also his 65th film and is popularly referred to as ‘Thalapathy 65’ - name and first poster was revealed by the makers on Monday evening.

The film is titled ‘Beast’ and in the poster we can see Thalapathy holding a rifle amidst the backdrop of white smoke. A second look poster of the film has been released today with a helicopter in the background.

Dhanush, Mohanlal, Rakul Preet Singh among various others took to their social media accounts to wish the superstar on his birthday.

Check them out:

The action thriller  Beast will mark Vijay's debut collaboration with writer-director Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor is playing a special agent in the Tamil movie. Actress Pooja Hegde will also star in the film. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures with whom Vijay had previously done three movies.

