Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Fans and friends shower love as the Beast actor turns 47

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay ringed in his 47th birthday on Tuesday (June 22). As a gift for the actor’s fans, his upcoming film, which is also his 65th film and is popularly referred to as ‘Thalapathy 65’ - name and first poster was revealed by the makers on Monday evening.

The film is titled ‘Beast’ and in the poster we can see Thalapathy holding a rifle amidst the backdrop of white smoke. A second look poster of the film has been released today with a helicopter in the background.

Dhanush, Mohanlal, Rakul Preet Singh among various others took to their social media accounts to wish the superstar on his birthday.

Check them out:

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021

Happppy bdayyy @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing , happy , healthy and blockbuster year — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 22, 2021

Happy Birthday #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. Its not easy to gain such a huge fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/pVz7NimVeG — Parvati (@paro_nair) June 22, 2021

Samrat Of South Indian Cinema

Samrat Of Box Office

Samrat Of Openings

Samrat Of Samrat's

"THALAPATHY VIJAY" Anna #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/zYKnsffGo8 — IyappaRagav (@ragav_iyappa) June 22, 2021

Happy Birthday to the King of #Kollywood - @actorvijay sir! A star in his own league #Thalapathy continues to break records, rule hearts and keep us excited for whatever role he steps into next. Best wishes to the truest entertainer. #ThalapathyVijay #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/l3hCwqLaSe — Dilani Rabindran (@dilani_r) June 22, 2021

The action thriller Beast will mark Vijay's debut collaboration with writer-director Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor is playing a special agent in the Tamil movie. Actress Pooja Hegde will also star in the film. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures with whom Vijay had previously done three movies.