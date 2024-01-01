trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704894
Happy New Year 2024: Superstar Rajinikanth Greets Sea Of Fans Gathered Outside His Residence

Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in white Kurta Pyjama. He waved and blew flying kisses to fans eagerly waiting to get a glance of Thalaiva. Recently, Rajinikanth turned 73 on December 12.

Happy New Year 2024: Superstar Rajinikanth Greets Sea Of Fans Gathered Outside His Residence Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth made a special appearance to greet his fans who gathered outside his Chennai residence to wish him on New Year. Several pictures and videos from his residence went viral on social media.

On this special occasion, fans gathered in large numbers with gifts and posters of the actor to extend their wishes.

Rajinikanth's fans have also wished 'Thalaiva' on social media. They flooded Twitter and Instagram with birthday wishes in the form of creative posters and videos.

Rajinikanth aka 'Thalaiva' is a name that has enthralled the audience with various characters and films over the course of his career spanning several decades.

From children to the elderly, this legendary actor has fans across all age groups. His larger-than-life portrayal of characters and off-screen simplicity is what makes him stand apart from his peers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand. 

