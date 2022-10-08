Har Har Mahadev: New poster feauturing Amruta Khanvilkar, Sayli Sanjeev out

NEW DELHI: To raise the ever-rising anticipation of the audience, the makers have dropped the posters of the two most dynamic, versatile and confident women from the film: 'Amruta Khanvilkar' as Sonabai Deshpande and Sayli Sanjeev as Maharani Sai Bai Bhosale.

Since the motion poster of ZEE Studios' upcoming film 'Har Har Mahadev' has come out, it has ignited a new kind of fire amongst the audience to witness the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj like never been seen before.

Amruta Khanvilkar plays the role of Sonabai Deshpande, who is out and out a fighter, a fierce woman whose eyes speak louder than words; she is the strength of her husband’s armour. She is wedded to Baji Prabhu Deshpande and plays a vital role in lending resilience to her spouse. Sayli Sanjeev, who plays Maharani Sai Bai Bhosale, wife of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is not in the best of her health but is the biggest muscle behind the force that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is.

Both the queens are diligent in their ways, and watching their journey unravel in the film is the most exciting semblance to watch.

Moreover, this first Marathi Multilingual film is set for its release this Diwali and looking at the teaser. We can guarantee it would be a whole new kind of experience to watch this cinematic wonder in the theatres.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films, and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta khanvilkar in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.