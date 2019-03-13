Harish Uthaman to look beyond playing antagonist on-screen

Actor Harish Uthaman is pretty popular for playing antagonist roles on-screen. He was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama as Ballem Balaram and is now on a break for some time. In an exclusive chat with the actor, he talked about how he is looking for roles which demand something different from him and beyond the levels of being just an antagonist.

“I have done many films in the last five years and in most of those films, I played an antagonist. Very few positive roles I was offered. I think there is a lot beyond being a villain on screen. So I wanted to take up some roles which will give me a scope to perform a lot and explore the actor within. From a cabin crew member, I became an actor and I don’t want to waste the opportunity which very less number of people get,” said Harish.

Asked what made him say yes to the role of Ballem Balaram, he said that he wanted to work with a director like Boyapati Seenu and when he came to him with a role, he couldn’t say no. “When the director came to me and narrated the role, he told me that it is a very small role and has screen space for a very short time. But he gave me all the liberty to give my best to the role. He allowed me to modify the character. He made me feel very confident as an actor,” he added.

The actor is going through a couple of scripts and once he decides which is the best for him, he will be making an announcement.