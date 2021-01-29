Here's how you can watch Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master for free - Deets inside

New Delhi: Are you on a budget but cannot wait to watch the latest and exclusive releases on Amazon Prime Video? With the latest Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, you can now watch your favourite movies and series for a month, for FREE!

One such movie that fans have been going gaga over currently is Master starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.

This action thriller film 'Master' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is based on JD, a personality development professor who is addicted to alcohol due to underlying depression. There comes a moment that forces him to leave the college and work as a teacher at the Juvenile centre for a short span. Amidst this, he discovers that youngsters at the detention home are being exploited by a deadly gangster who has been pushing these young minds into addiction. You can now catch up on what happens next and how the story unfolds with Amazon Prime Video’s Mobile Edition, absolutely free.

After raking in over 200 cr at the box-office, the highly anticipated movie is now available to watch for Prime Members across 240 countries and territories.

What is Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition?

In collaboration with Airtel, Amazon Prime Video has launched an exclusive offering Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan with introductory prices at just Rs 89. It is a single-user mobile-only plan, exclusively launched in India that allows Airtel users to stream Amazon Prime video in SD quality along with a free trial period of 1 month.

How can you watch your favourite content for Free?

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. This way audiences can access their favourite shows for free for one month with no extra cost.

