New Delhi: While the South Indian film industry has always been known for being technician-oriented, it is high on storytelling as well. And now with Srini's upcoming directorial starring Dr. Shivarajkumar, Anupam Kher and Jayaram, there are some new feats that the kannada industry will achieve.

While the VFX of the film has been done internationally, the makers have used a de-aging technology for the first time in a Kannada film. With this Dr Shivarajkumar's character will resemble his looks from earlier hits like Anand and Rathasapthami in certain parts of the film.

Not only this, even the stunts in the film are a class apart. Three different stunt directors were hired including Telugu fight master Venkat, to add different patterns to fights. Even the cinematic universe trend which is very prevalent in Bollywood, comes into existence in Kannada films with Ghost. Ghost will also have a link to the second part of Srini's hit legal drama Birbal Trilogy. The first part of the film was remade in Telugu. With this, Srini joins the list of makers who have created cinematic universes in South Indian films

Talking about these achievements director Srini shares, "The idea to make the second part of Biribal trilogy big has only been achieved thanks to the way Ghost has shaped up. There will be a "Ghost 2" as well. This film is very special and it's all thanks to Shivanna for making Ghost so power-packed. Anupam Kher sir and Jayaram sir's presence comes as a big boost to the film. We are hoping to take Kannada films a notch higher with this production. A big thank you to Sandesh Productions for backing this endeavour."

The action-packed heist thriller Ghost tells the story of a man's quest for justice. It takes place in a jail in a span of 48 hours. Backed by strong dialogues and great action, Ghost is here to shake up the system. The film is directed by Srini and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and Sandesh Nagaraj (Ex MLC). Ghost Produced by Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) & Sandesh N is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.