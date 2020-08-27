Here's why Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam thriller 'CU Soon' is a must-watch!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan's Malayalam thriller 'CU Soon' has been entirely shot on the phone amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. The trailer was released a few days back and looks promising. The edgy thriller will stream on September 1, 2020, on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Here's a list of reasons on why this edgy thriller is a must-watch this season:

Storytelling style

Since the film was shot entirely during the lockdown under a controlled environment, it was shot mostly on an iPhone and without any major filmmaking equipment or other fancy gadgets. Director Mahesh Narayanan explores a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices.

Thrilling plot

C U Soon is about a software engineer from Kerala, played by Fahadh Faasil, who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.

Cyber security

The intriguing trailer of the film shows Fahadh trying to help his cousin Jimmy after his fiancée goes missing leaving behind a suicidal video message. All interactions happen over video messaging apps as all characters are separated by geographical boundaries. It shows how cyber security is of utmost importance in today's times.

Fahadh and Mahesh

Before 'CU Soon', Fahadh and Mahesh Narayanan collaborated for the critically acclaimed film 'Take Off' in 2017. The drama film won as many as five Kerala State Awards as well as three National awards that year. Reports suggest that the duo has collaborated for yet another project, titled Malik.

Star cast

Apart from Fahadh, the film also stars the talented actors - Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. While Roshan made his film debut in 2016 with Puthiya Niyamam, he has showcased his talent on the stage as an active theatre actor since 2010. On the other hand, Darshana had also made a mark in theatre before leaning towards films.

Fahadh’s on-screen presence

Fahadh is known for his unmatched method acting skills and getting into the character like no one else. Showcasing his brilliant acting skills each time he comes in front of the camera, the actor has gone on to claim many accolades including one National Award and two Kerala State Awards among others.