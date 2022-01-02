हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pushpa

Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide according to the film's makers.

Hindi version of Allu Arjun&#039;s &#039;Pushpa: The Rise&#039; crosses Rs 50 crore mark
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa: The Rise" has minted Rs 56.69 crore from its Hindi version, the makers announced on Sunday.

The Telugu action thriller had a pan India opening on December 17, with the movie releasing in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Even though it faced stiff competition with the Hollywood superhero biggie "Spider-Man: No Way Home", which opened a day before "Pushpa: The Rise", the film held its ground and continued to clock in impressive numbers.

 

It even withstood another tentpole movie, the much-awaited cricket drama "83". The film, fronted by Ranveer Singh, released on December 24.

The official Twitter account of "Pushpa: The Rise" shared the film's latest figures.

"#PushpaHindi is in no mood to stop. A nett collection of 6.1 Cr yesterday (Saturday) taking the total collections to 56.69 Cr for the Hindi version of #PushpaTheRise. #SensationalPushpaHindi," the tweet read.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, "Pushpa: The Rise" is written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame.

 

The makers on Saturday announced that the film had grossed Rs 300 cr worldwide and emerged as "India's biggest grosser" for the year 2021.

"Pushpa: The Rise" chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.

