HIT 2 teaser OUT: Adivi Sesh returns in the role of a police officer in this action flick-Watch

New Delhi: Adivi Sesh, who is basking in the success of his last action release, 'Major,' is back with the teaser for HIT 2, which ever since its release has been doing the rounds all over the internet. His commercial blockbuster film Major was appreciated by critics as well as pan-Indian audiences and was a huge hit across all regions.

The teaser for HIT 2 features a relatively composed Adivi Sesh in the role of a police officer on the Homicide Intervention Team in the typically peaceful town of Visakhapatnam. When he comes across a murder where a woman is discovered dead with her body parts chopped, things start to go south. The thrilling experience is heightened by the stirring dialogue, "Where women are worshipped, there blossoms divinity," and "Where women are not worshipped there, all actions remain unfruitful."

Here is the teaser of the film:

Audiences who have watched the teaser took to their social media accounts to talk about the film. A fan who watched the teaser appreciated the teaser saying, “HIT-2 is gonna be a huge HIT!!! I was not expecting such gruesome visuals!!” Another wrote, “Kudos to the team for pulling this off. As usual, Adivi Sesh is magnificent. All the best to the team!”

The film which has directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also stars actors such as Vinni Mobstaz and Krishna Murali Posani. It is all set to hit the theatres on the 2nd of December.