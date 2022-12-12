Hrithik Roshan hails Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, says climax gave him goosebumps

NEW DELHI: It's been more than two months since Rishabh Shetty's action-thriller 'Kantara' released in theatres and it continuou to shatter box office records. Recently Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan watched the film, which released on Netflix, and the actor could not stop himself from hailing praise on it. On Sunday night, days after the film's Hindi version began streaming on OTT, Hrithik tweeted, "Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab's conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting."

Hrithik had some special praise for the climax fight sequence of the film, which has been appreciated for its tone, cinematography, and intensity. "The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team," wrote Hrithik. One of the actor's fans responded, "You've always appreciated Good Works across industry...I hope someday you'll collaborate with one of them.” A fan of the film from down south tweeted, “Bollywood can't deserve you sir come to tollywood here directors will do wonders with you."

So far, several celebrities and big Indian dignitaries have hailed the makers of 'Kantara' for its extraordinary plot and tight screenplay.

Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps Respect & kudos to the team — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 11, 2022

Recently RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli had discussed the success of 'Kantara', saying that it is not imperative that only a big-scale film should rake in the numbers at the box office.

'Kantara', directed by Rishab Shetty, stars him in the lead along with Sapthami Gowda and Kishore. The film is rooted in the beliefs of coastal Karnataka and merges the local belief system with stories of land politics and man vs nature. The film has been critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

The film originally released in Kannada with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil releasing two weeks later. Upon its release, 'Kantara' was declared a massive box office success, grossing over Rs 400 crore worldwide. Buzz is strong that the makers are planning for a second installment for the film, however, there is no official confirmation on the same so far.

The film was released on Prime Video and Netflix (Hindi version) earlier this month.