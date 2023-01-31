'I had a Crush on Naga Chaitanya', Reveals South Actress Diyvansha Kaushik

New Delhi: Popular south actress Divyansha Kaushik, who made her Telugu screen debut with superhit 'Majili' during the promotions of her upcoming entertainer 'Michael' clarified her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. She quipped about having a crush on him but denied dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-hubby.

According to Telugu Cinema.com, during a media interaction, Divyansha Kaushik said, "I had a crush on Naga Chaitanya. He is a genuine individual. However, we have never interacted outside of professional work. I never heard rumours about him or me because we were never in that zone."

The actress clarified that 'we never dated. We were never in that kind of space." In Majili, Divyansha and Naga were paired opposite each other along with Samantha in the lead.

Model-actress Divyansha Kaushik has Michael lined up for release on February 3, 2023. The movie is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and will feature Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as lead characters.

Meanwhile, coming to Naga Chaitanya, after announcing his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the buzz is strong that he is dating Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, the duo have not really commented on their relationship status yet. Only rumours about their affair have gained ground over the past few months.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.