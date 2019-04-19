close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh

I like south Indian films: Diljit Dosanjh

As for Hindi films, the "Do you know" hitmaker chooses from whatever he gets.

I like south Indian films: Diljit Dosanjh

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh is proud of his roots in Punjab, but the singer-actor is ready to explore the south Indian film industry as well.

"I like south Indian films... the action and all. My make-up person is from south. He keeps telling me the names of superstars from south India. If I get a good film from there, I will do it," Diljit told IANS here.

The "Jatt & Juliet" actor started his acting career in Punjab with the film "The Lion of Punjab" in 2011. After creating waves in his home state, he made a splash in Bollywood with "Udta Punjab" in 2016.

"I am very happy that I started my journey from Punjab. I feel that what I can express in Punjabi language, I can't do it in the same way in English or Hindi," he said.

As for Hindi films, the "Do you know" hitmaker chooses from whatever he gets.

"In the Punjabi film industry, I can make films the way I want to. Last year, I made 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot'. It was a war-based film. Commercially, it wasn't a hit but I wanted to make a film on it so, I did. In Bollywood, I can't make films the way I want to. The scale is bigger and I haven't reached that level," he said.

Among his various projects, Diljit has Hindi films "Good News" and "Arjun Patiala" in his kitty.

 

Tags:
Diljit DosanjhSouth Indian filmsGood newsarjun patiala
Next
Story

Prabhas debuts on Instagram with a throwback picture

Must Watch

PT9M

Lok Sabha election 2019: We have solved personal conflicts to make BJP lose: Mayawati