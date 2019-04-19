I like south Indian films: Diljit Dosanjh

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh is proud of his roots in Punjab, but the singer-actor is ready to explore the south Indian film industry as well.

"I like south Indian films... the action and all. My make-up person is from south. He keeps telling me the names of superstars from south India. If I get a good film from there, I will do it," Diljit told IANS here.

The "Jatt & Juliet" actor started his acting career in Punjab with the film "The Lion of Punjab" in 2011. After creating waves in his home state, he made a splash in Bollywood with "Udta Punjab" in 2016.

"I am very happy that I started my journey from Punjab. I feel that what I can express in Punjabi language, I can't do it in the same way in English or Hindi," he said.

As for Hindi films, the "Do you know" hitmaker chooses from whatever he gets.

"In the Punjabi film industry, I can make films the way I want to. Last year, I made 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot'. It was a war-based film. Commercially, it wasn't a hit but I wanted to make a film on it so, I did. In Bollywood, I can't make films the way I want to. The scale is bigger and I haven't reached that level," he said.

Among his various projects, Diljit has Hindi films "Good News" and "Arjun Patiala" in his kitty.