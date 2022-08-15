NewsEntertainmentRegional
INDEPENDENCE DAY

South superstars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda took to their Instagram handles to share how they celebrated Independence Day 2022.

Aug 15, 2022

Independence Day 2022: This is how South superstars Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others celebrated the day!

New Delhi: As India celebrates 76th Independence Day, here's how south superstars sent wishes and greetings on the occasion. 

Allu Arjun

'Pushpa' fame Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to wish everyone on 75 years of freedom. He shared a picture of himself holding the national flag in the scenic snow-capped picturesque ranges and wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day. Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Vande Maataram." 

 

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, joined the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign with his 10-year-old daughter Sitara, and wrote, "One nation...One emotion...One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence!" 

 

Yash

KGF Star Yash shared a picture of himself with his wife Radhika Pandit and his two children - Ayra and Yatharv, holding the national flag, on the occasion. He captioned the photo - "The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High. Here`s wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

 

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the occasion with Cyberabad Police. He was invited as a special guest to hoist the flag. He shared a special video on his Instagram account, in which he could be seen making a special entry to the venue, in an open jeep. Wearing a white kurta, Dulquer wished everyone in style. He wrote, "Celebrating and wishing all of us a happy Independence Day ! hashtag 75yearsoffreedom. Special thanks to the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police for this wonderful opportunity.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

 

Vijay Deverakonda

Earlier, 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda also shared photo of himself with the tricolour, and wished people. He penned a sweet note that reads, "We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India," accompanied by a red heart emoji. 

We wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day! 

