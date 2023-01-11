topStoriesenglish
'India is proud of you': Megastar Chiranjeevi reacts to Golden Globe win of RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, a.k.a. Ram Charan's father, reacted ecstatically to the Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu'.
'India is proud of you': Megastar Chiranjeevi reacts to Golden Globe win of RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'

New Delhi: Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, a.k.a. Ram Charan's father, reacted ecstatically to the Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu'.

He took to Twitter to say: "What a Phenomenonl Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu

Even as congratulatory tweets poured in, the words of the revered 'Rolling Stone' magazine suddenly took on a whole new meaning: "RRR is the best -- and most revolutionary -- blockbuster of 2022.." it said. And specifically about 'Naatu Naatu', it said: "... the dance sequence feels like a Gene Kelly number dialled up to superhuman levels."

