Lata Mangeshkar death

Indian cinema has lost one of its gems, says Keerthy Suresh reacts to Lata Mangeshkar’s death

Actress Keerthy Suresh paid a touching tribute to India's Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday in Mumbai, saying Indian cinema had lost one of its gems.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Keerthy Suresh paid a touching tribute to India's Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday in Mumbai, saying Indian cinema had lost one of its gems.

The National Award winning actress shared her distress on the passing away of the legend on Twitter. "Heartbroken and at a loss of words to hear about India's Nightingale, Lata ji's demise. Indian cinema has lost one of its gems - but she will live on through her music forever. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

 

Keerthy wasn't the only one who was heartbroken. Several other actresses too expressed their condolences. Actress Tammannaah Bhatia said: "We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory."

Pooja Hegde, one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, said: "Our nightingale has fallen silent. You are no more but your legendary contribution to the music industry will live on. The number of emotions you could make us feel with just a single line. RIP Lata Mangeshkar Ma'am. You will always be in our hearts. Our National Treasure."

 

