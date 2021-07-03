Inside 'KGF 2' star Yash and wife Radhika's fancy housewarming ceremony!

New Delhi: Kannada actor Yash or Rocking Star recently moved into a new home in Bengaluru with his wife and actress Radhika Pandit. They performed their housewarming ceremony on Thursday (July 1) and interestingly, the pictures from the event have been making rounds online. In the viral photos, Yash, his wife Radhika and his mom Pushpa are seen taking part in the housewarming rituals.

According to reports, the actor's new home is located in Prestige Golf Apartments, Bangalore. Going by the pictures, the house is spacious and well-lit with an impeccable interior.

Check out the viral pictures from their housewarming ceremony:

Today @TheNameIsYash & @RadhikaPandith7 Done with Their New House Opening Ceremony. Here the Few Pics Of It #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/Yxw6ZQ9LNw — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) July 1, 2021

On the work front, Yash will next be seen in 'K.G.F Chapter 2' which is a sequel of the Kannada hit film 'KGF: Chapter 1' and fans are excited to watch Yash on-screen again. The first part of the film starred Yash alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.

Although the sequel was set for a theatrical release, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had halted its release for a while. While there were rumours of an OTT release, the makers denied it and expressed that the film was meant for the big-screen release. Interestingly, the film stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist.