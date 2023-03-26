Inside Ram Charan’s Pre-Birthday Bash With Kiara Advani On The Sets Of ‘RC 15’- See Pics

New Delhi: As actor Ram Charan is about to turn a year older on March 27, the cast and crew of `RC 15` surprised the `RRR` star with a pre-birthday bash on Saturday. The pictures and video from the pre-birthday celebrations have surfaced online. Several pictures and videos capturing the pre-birthday celebrations on `RC 15` sets went viral. In the first picture, Ram can be seen heading to the sets while rose petals are showered on him. He can be seen wearing a blue shirt and denim.

Director S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani were also part of the celebrations. The actor cut his cake which was covered with rose petals along with S Shankar. Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan`s fan page captioned it, "It`s a wrap for the song! Team #RC15 celebrated Idol @alwaysramcharan `s Birthday!"

The actor will be turning a year older on March 27 but celebrations have already begun. Earlier, after attending the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Ram received a grand welcome from choreographer-director Prabhu Deva and his team on the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan posted a video of Prabhu Deva and a team of `RC15` performing on `Naatu Naatu` to welcome the actor. He was also presented with a massive garland made of marigolds.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Can`t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grandmaster @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15."The film `RC15`, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. `RC 15` will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.