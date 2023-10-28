New Delhi: On one side, the celebrated director Prashanth Neel is busy with the post-production process of his 'KGF: Chapter 2' while on the other side, Prashanth has started shooting for his coming film 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'.

'Salaar' is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Madhu Guruswamy.

There have been rumours that 'Salaar' is a remake of 'Ugramm', but Prashanth Neel has denied these rumours. He has said that 'Salaar' is a fresh story, but that all the films he makes will have some shades of 'Ugramm', as that is his style.

'Ugramm' is a 2014 Kannada-language action crime thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel in his directorial debut and produced by CR Manohar under the banner of Tanvi Films. The film stars Srimurali, Haripriya, and Thilak Shekar.

While 'Salaar' and Ugramm are both directed by Prashanth Neel and both feature gangster themes, there are some key differences between the two films. 'Ugramm' is a smaller-scale film with a lower budget, while 'Salaar' is a much larger-scale film with a bigger budget and a star-studded cast.

Additionally, the plots of the two films are different. 'Ugramm' is about a young man who becomes involved in the underworld, while 'Salaar' is about a gangster who fights for justice.

Overall, it is unlikely that Salaar is a remake of 'Ugramm'. While the two films may share some similarities, they are also very different in terms of scale, budget, and plot.

Apart from Prabhas, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal role. The film will hit theatres on December 22, 2023.